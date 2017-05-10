10/05/2017
Nicole Kidman Confirmed For Karyn Kusama's 'Destroyer' As Plot Details Emerge
It's been a Hell of a year for Nicole Kidman, and it's about to get better. A couple of months ago we learned she was circling a role in Destroyer, the upcoming film from The Invitation director, Karyn Kusama. And now today she is officially on board, with new plot details on the film emerging.
Variety confirms Kidman's casting, with Kusama reuniting with The Invitation writers Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi. Kidman will play an LAPD detective who, as a younger officer, infiltrated a cult-like group in California. The leader of that gang re-emerges years later, and the detective must work through its members and face the demons of her past.
Sounds great, and like another Kidman performance we'll be buzzing about. Hopefully this rolls quickly enough to see it in 2018. [Variety]