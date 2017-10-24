News: Netflix Renews 'Big Mouth' for Season 2

In some of the more happier news within the Entertainment sector, Netflix announced Tuesday, via their social networks, that their perverted, yet honest and very admittedly animatedly graphic new series Big Mouth will be renewed for a Season 2. For those that have been living under a rock, the 2017 animated, comedy series centers around the lives of a bunch of pre and post-pubescent youth and the awkward yet very real things that happen as they approach, go through, and also deal with the effects of crossing that dreaded threshold.
The series is voiced by Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, Jordan Peele, Jenni Slate, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, and Jessi Klein with some of the actors lending their voice to more than character. It's co-created and executive produced by Kroll, along with Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.
Though, I happened to have thoroughly enjoyed the show and how clever, honest, and entertaining it all was, there were/are still critics of the show that criticize it for its hyper-sexualization of children. I can understandably see we're some opponents are coming from but I believe this show to be one of the most authentic shows that I've come across in a while, and for that I happen to really like the show.
So, yes, the animation could be better, but I suspect that that is something that'll happen as the show becomes even more popular, if it ever does. However, I'm pretty excited to hear that Netflix realizes that they may have a universal hit on their hands with their show and can't wait to see how they decide to tackle topics that aren't just limited to the puberty but also to "things that happen alongside it as well - the other stuff that teens experience while their bodies are changing."
Big Mouth Season 2 set to stream in 2018.