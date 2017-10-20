New 'Thor: Ragnarok' Clip: Now We Know Why Loki Hates Thor

We already knowis poised to be the funniest Marvel movie yet, even if some reviews suggest it's too funny for its own good. Whatever. The god of thunder could use some laughs after two anonymous flicks, and this new clip puts the humorous tone right out there on front street. The scene begins with a heartfelt, honest conversation between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and his deceptive half-brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Just when you think these two have put everything out on the table, Thor comes up with a hilarious idea that Loki absolutely hates. Check it out:This scene is great! Not only does it mess with our emotions, switching gears from serious to comically over-the-top in a span of seconds, but look at Thor and Loki's body language here. One of the prevailing reasons Loki turned to villainy was growing up in Thor's shadow, and you can bet he endured years of bullying and unwanted games of "Get Help" with his brother. Maybe we should be rooting for Loki, after all?opens November 3rd.