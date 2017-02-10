New 'Star Wars: Forces Of Destiny' Shorts Feature Rey And Sabine

Over the weekend Disney aired the first of two 30-minutespecials. You may recall these are the series of short films centered around the female heroes of the Star Wars universe, in stories that fit within the franchise's continuity. In some cases they took place as side stories within larger features, like Rey's solo adventures duringWell now we have the first two shorts of the latest wave, and both are pretty cool. The first, titled "Tracker Trouble", also takes place duringafter Rey (once again voiced by Daisy Ridley) and Finn met Han and Chewie. While aboard the Millennium Falcon on their way to Maz Kanata's joint, Rey and Chewie must find a tracker-turned-bomb aboard the ship.The second is titled "Newest Recruit" and centers on Sabine (Tiya Sircar) of. The story finds her reconnected with fellow Mandalorian and longtime friend Ketsu Onyo (Gina Torres) on a mission to acquire food from the Empire. Ketsu still isn't down with joining the Resistance, but she may be starting to come around.I'm still not a big fan of the animation, and the male voices are off compared to the women which are voiced by their original actors, but I think these movies fill a fun niche in the Star Wars universe. I hope they continue for a long time.Disney Channel will air the second half-hourspecial on October 29th.