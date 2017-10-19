Netflix's 'The Punisher' Finally Has A Release Date, Plus A New Trailer

Netflix has been playing coy with a release date for, giving fans reason to worry it may slip into 2018. They've been redacting the date from all of their promo materials as a tease, but now they're done being mysterious.will unleash violence on November 17th, with Netflix dropping a new trailer to make the reveal.Jon Bernthal suits up as the Punisher, reprising his role from the second season of Daredevil. Only now this is Punisher's show; no more philosophizing about the right way to put an end to crime. This trailer puts the focus on Frank Castle's backstory, the terrible things he did in the military, and how all of it connects to the vigilante he is now. Because there needs to be a connective thread between all of these Marvel shows, we get Deborah Ann Woll popping by as Karen Page. Also, Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays Punisher's hacker friend, Micro, and Amber Rose Revah is the Homeland Security agent on his trail.Excited? Check out the new trailer below!