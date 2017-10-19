Netflix's 'Jim & Andy' Trailer: Jim Carrey Loses It As Andy Kaufman

After establishing himself as a goofball who commanded huge box offices, Jim Carrey went in a completely different direction. He hit us with a one-two punch of dramatic heavyweight performances, first inand next in. The latter sealed it, with Carrey earning some of the best reviews of his career for playing comedian/performance artist/pro wrestler Andy Kaufman and his alter ego Tony Clifton. The dedication he showed to the role, which basically included staying in character throughout the shoot, has become the stuff of legend.Now Carrey is sharing some of the production's oddest moments in the Spike Jonze-directed documentary,. Here's a synopsis:Looks absolutely fascinating, and another in Netflix's growing catalog of terrific docs. Look for it to hit Netflix on November 17th.