10/31/2017
Netflix Suspends Production On 'House Of Cards' Season 6
"My turn", said Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) at the end of House of Cards' fifth season, as she ascendended to the presidency and left her husband, Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) in the lurch. But is it possible we'll never get to see Claire's turn at all? Since sexual misconduct allegations were made against Spacey, Netflix has decided to cancel the long-running political drama after its sixth season, while hinting that spinoffs could be in the works. Well, right now all of that is being kept in limbo.
Netflix has put a halt to production on season six, with the streaming service and MRC releasing a joint statement about their concerns that led to the decision...
MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew.
This certainly sounds like the first step towards doing away with the show completely, and that would be an unfortunate end to a game-changing series. But with Spacey not even on set at this time, and the media firestorm still raging, it may be the best move to make.