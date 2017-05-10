10/05/2017
Netflix Orders Michael B. Jordan's Sci-Fi Drama Series, 'Raising Dion'
Black Panther isn't the only superhero project Michael B. Jordan has coming up, but this next one has more of a personal touch than anything he's doing as part of the MCU. Variety reports that Netflix has picked up Raising Dion, a sci-fi superhero drama series that Jordan will exec-produce and take a role in.
The 10-episode series is based on the comic book and short film by director Dennis Liu, which centers on widowed African-American mother, Nicole Reese. After the death of her husband Mark (Jordan), Nicole finds raising her son Dion made more difficult when he begins displaying super-powered abilities. Along with her late husband's best friend she must help keep Dion's talents hidden, while also finding the source of his powers.
Acting as showrunner/exec-producer is Carol Barbee (Touch), who also wrote the first episode's script.
After seeing his career take off on The Wire and Friday Night Lights, Jordan is taking a more active role on the small screen. He's also set to star in HBO's adaptation of Fahrenheit 451 alongside Michael Shannon.
Between this and Black Lightning I like that we're seeing more superhero dramas centering on black families. Hopefully both find success and we'll get to see even more, perhaps on the big screen. [Variety]