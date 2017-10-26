'Mudbound' Trailer: Dee Rees' Oscar Hopeful Looks Powerful As Ever

Having just won the Audience Award at last weekend's Middleburg Film Festival, Dee Rees' Mudbound should be soaring right now. And yet questions remain, and likely will remain until Netflix proves they can mount a successful awards campaign. There will be more pressure on them to get it right than ever before, because Mudbound has been a frontrunner since debuting at Sundance.
A new trailer has dropped for the southern post-war drama, which stars Jason Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund, Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige and Rob Morgan. Here's the synopsis: Masterful filmmaker Dee Rees vividly captures the 1940s American South in the film Mudbound, based on the international bestselling novel by Hillary Jordan. The film, an adaptation co-written by Virgil Williams and Rees, is the timeless and timely story of two families – one black, one white – bound together by the farmland of the Mississippi Delta during the Jim Crow era.
Mudbound hits Netflix on November 17th. Tomorrow we'll be giving away passes to an advance screening in DC, so keep it right here.