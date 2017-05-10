'Molly's Game' Trailer: Jessica Chastain Plays The Hand She's Dealt

With Aaron Sorkin's directorial debutpremiering recently at TIFF, one might expect the bulk of the attention to be focused on the vaunted screenwriter. Instead, it appears that Jessica Chastain's performance as the real-life skiier-turned-poker magnate is what everyone wants to talk about, and based on the new trailer it's easy to see why.Chastain is a firecracker as Molly Bloom, an Olympic-level athlete who sets up Hollywood's most exclusive high stakes poker game. She rubbed shoulders with celebrities, politicians, athletes, and even mobsters until the feds came closing in and blew up her spot. Idris Elba co-stars as Molly's attorney, with Michael Cera, Kevin Costner, Chris O'Dowd, and Bill Camp also dealing themselves in.opens November 22nd.