10/24/2017
Michael Bay To Produce The Most Explosive 'Dora The Explorer' Movie Ever
Michael Bay is ready to crush the childhood memories of Dora the Explorer fans just as the did those of us who love Transformers. He's set to produce a live-action film based on the award-winning Nickelodeon series, and it promises to be the most explosive Dora ever!!!
On the plus side, the film will be written by Nicholas Stoller, who did a pretty good job helping to revive The Muppets. What might not be so good is the approach, which will center on a teenage Dora who moves to the city to live with her cousin Diego. So...what? No talking backpack? No monkey pal Boots? What's up with that? The original series ran from 2000 to 2015 on Nickelodeon, and followed a 7-year-old Dora.
This sounds like it deserves to be filed under "Missing the Point Completely", but that has never stopped Bay before, has it? [THR]