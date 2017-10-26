10/26/2017
Matt Dillon Is Ready To Kill In First Look At Lars Von Trier's 'The House That Jack Built'
We haven't heard much from Lars Von Trier's sexual epic, Nymphomaniac, caused a firestorm back in 2014. Controversy tends to follow the polarizing filmmaker like a shadow, and that only leads us to wonder how he'll stir up more with his upcoming serial killer film, The House That Jack Built, which tracks the evolution of a murderer the way Nymphomaniac followed a woman's sexual odyssey.
The first look at Matt Dillon in the title role has arrived, and he looks like he's about to go all Dexter on somebody. The film follows the highly intelligent killer across twelve years, depicting the murders that truly turned him into a serial killer. Riley Keough, Uma Thurman, Ed Speelers, Bruno Ganz, Sofie Grabol, and Yu Ji-tae co-star.
The House That Jack Built opens in 2018.