Marvel's 'Runaways' Trailer: The Teen Heroes Finally Get Super

Unlike Marvel's, or even(That's still on the air?), theTV series is based on incredibly popular source material. Brian K. Vaughan's series about a group of superheroic teens who learn their parents are supervillains struck a chord, and there's potential for it to do so again on the small screen. That's up to showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who as creators ofandknow a thing or two about the audience, to pull off.The full trailer has arrived and finally it looks like a Marvel show, not just one about runaway teenagers. Basically, this has everything fans of the books could want: plenty of Gert with her pet velociraptor Old Lace; Karolina Dean showing off her alien powers, Nico being a total wiccan, Alex being all brilliant, and more. It still looks a little too much like a CW show for my tastes, but forI can deal.Starring Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Kip Pardue, James Marsters, Brittany Ishibashi, and Ever Carradine,hits Hulu on November 21st.