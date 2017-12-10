10/12/2017
Marvel Has Considered Launching Their Own Comic-Con
San Diego Comic-Con has proven resilient even as leaks have caused some big studios to pull away from the fan event. While losing Disney every couple of years because of D23 has also been a bit of a blow, the one thing that could crush them is losing Marvel. It's the explosive finale to the weekend on Saturday night, and everybody who is there wants to be in Hall H for it. There's simply no way to replace that if Marvel were to go elsewhere, which makes these latest comments from Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige pretty scary. For Comic-Con, anyway.
Speaking with Fandango, Feige says Marvel has considered doing their own fan event, similar to Star Wars Celebration. Wow.
“Over the years there have been discussions about that,” he told Fandango. “I think what we try to do occasionally in San Diego we’re very proud of and think is a fun tradition. That being said, I think [Star Wars] Celebration is pretty amazing...I think we have enough content, and enough fans, and enough ideas that we could easily do something like that, I’m just not sure where or when.
Um, yeah, I think they might. Marvel has grown beyond just comic books and the MCU. They have scores of TV shows, both animated and live-action, that fans would bend over backwards to see. Hell, I'd be there every year and you probably would, too.
Just don't have it in New York, please.