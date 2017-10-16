10/16/2017
Martin Campbell To Direct Gong Li In 'La Femme Nikita'-esque Action Flick, 'Ana'
With Jackie Chan's The Foreigner scoring a $100M opening weekend, the film's director, Martin Campbell, is teaming up with another Chinese superstar. Variety reports Campbell will direct action-thriller, Ana, which will star Memoirs of a Geisha's Gong Li.
The European-set film will be written by Richard Wenk, who recently penned The Equalizer. This one is being described as similar to Luc Besson's La Femme Nikita, so we can probably guess Li will play a female assassin or something like that. She'd be good for it, having also starred in Curse of the Golden Flower, 2046, and Miami Vice.
Campbell's credits speak for themselves. Besides The Foreigner, he's also the director who gave us two great 007 films in Goldeneye and Casino Royale, and two successful Zorro movies with Antonio Banderas. We'll forget about that whole Green Lantern thing.
There's just something about female-led action movies with one-name titles that they never go out of style. Besson has a couple of them on the way, including one titled Anna that might cause some audience confusion. Don't be surprised if one of these movies gets a name change.