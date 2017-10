Mark Ruffalo Says 'Thor: Ragnarok' Begins A Major Storyarc For Hulk

Fans have been clamoring for a solo Hulk movie for years, and for a while it seemed like we might be getting one based on the popular "Planet Hulk" storyline. Instead, elements from that story have been weaved into, which finds Mark Ruffalo's jade giant teaming up with Chris Hemsworth's god of thunder. While the reason given is that Universal, who have the Hulk's film rights, haven't been willing to play ball with Marvel, mostly forgotten is that the two sides have already come together on a Hulk movie within the MCU. So why couldn't it happen again? Maybe not right now, but if they were going to do one, some of the threads are being placed in the Hulk's next few movies.Speaking with Cinemablend , Ruffalo suggests thatis like a little standalone story for the Hulk, with the character undergoing an evolution...We've seen some of this already in the trailers, as this version of the Hulk is talking more and seems to be taking on more of Bruce Banner's personality...How long before we get the gray intelligent Hulk? I'd love to see that.opens November 3rd.