Lily Collins Joins Zac Efron In Ted Bundy Film 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile'

I kept thinking Lily Collins and Zac Efron had been in a movie together before, but it may have just been all of those reports of them dating a few years ago. Hopefully that won't make for any awkardness because they're about to star in the same movie together,, about serial killer Ted Bundy.Efron boarded the project earlier this summer, playing Bundy as he hid his multiple murders from live-in girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, who will be played by Collins. Bundy was executed in 1989, having admitted to 30 murders.Directing the project is Joe Berlinger, a terrific documentary filmmaker behind thetrilogy andbut is unfortunately best-known for, which nobody has forgiven him for.Collins has had a busy year, starring in Netflix'sand. She'll be seen next year as Edith Tolkien in Dome Kurokoski's film on J.R.R. Tolkien. [ Variety