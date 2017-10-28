10/28/2017
'Lethal Weapon 5' Is A Thing That May Actually Happen
There may be a Lethal Weapon TV series that's on right now, but you know what? No matter how long it's on it'll never be the real deal. And if the original band is going to get back together, we may forget about that TV show completely.
According to Deadline, Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, and Richard Donner are considering a comeback for Lethal Weapon 5. No, really, it may not be just a punchline anymore. If this thing comes together it'll have a script by Channing Gibson, who wrote Lethal Weapon 4, y'know, the one where Jet Li kicked everybody's ass. Donner would direct, making this his first movie since 16 Blocks a decade ago.
Check it out, if you needed any more proof that Mel Gibson is definitely back in Hollywood's good graces, this is it. Even moreso than winning a couple of Oscars last year, Gibson's easy acceptance back into mainstream movies (he has Daddy's Home 2 coming up) shows that all has been forgiven. And it doesn't get more mainstream than Lethal Weapon.