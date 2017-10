Kevin Feige Teases Future For The Grandmaster, Mark Ruffalo Hypes 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Even if you didn't already know they were siblings, it should be clear that Benicio Del Toro's The Collector and Jeff Goldblum's The Grandmaster are related. Even by Marvel standards they're both a little bit weird, strangely superior for appearing so harmless, and are into using their power to collect things, whether they be artifacts or fighters. While their relation isn't really alluded to in, Marvel's Kevin Feige teases to Fandango an encounter somewhere down the road, and reveals the one place where you can see them together right now...Avengers: Infinity War would be an appropriate place for such a meeting of the immortal minds. Here's hoping we can see it happen, as if there isn't enough going on in that film already. Guaranteed to have a huge role, just as he does in, is Mark Ruffalo's Hulk. Speaking with Collider , Ruffalo talks had nothing but praise for how much the screenwriters were able to cram intoandwithout them feeling crowded.There are practically two dozen heroes (maybe more?) that will be part of the fight against Thanos and I have no clue how it couldn't be overcrowded. That said, the Russo Brothers have moved mountains so far, becoming I think Marvel's most reliable directors. If anybody can make it happen, it's them.opens this weekend.on May 4th 2018.