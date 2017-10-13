10/13/2017
'Keep Watching' Trailer: Bella Thorne & Chandler Riggs Play A Killer Game This Halloween
This Halloween is all about Bella Thorne. Either she's doing the killing in horror/comedy The Babysitter, or she's the one being hunted in found-footage flick Keep Watching, she's going to be tough to avoid for fans looking for a few scares this trick 'or treat season.
A new trailer for Keep Watching looks like a perfect late night flick to check out with friends, which may be why it'll be released for one night only at 10pm on Halloween night. Sweet! The film co-stars The Walking Dead's Chandler Riggs, Under the Dome's Natalie Martinez, Saw co-creator and Insidious director/star Leigh Whannell, and Sanctum's (aka Stanktum) Ioan Gruffudd, with some guy named Sean Carter as director. Here's the synopsis, which sounds like an invasion thriller mixed with Funny Games:
A family imprisoned by intruders is forced to play a terrifying game. As the night unfolds, the game’s mysterious rules become clear, and the family realizes their nightmare is being streamed live to riveted viewers all over the world, who are compelled to KEEP WATCHING…not knowing if what they’re seeing is real, or staged.