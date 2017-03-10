Kate Winslet Has Joined James Cameron's 'Avatar' Sequels









Winslet has joined the cast of the four (!!!) sequels as a new character named Ronal. Who's that? Who knows? And Cameron didn't say while gushing to Deadline about his chance to be reunited with Winslet...





“Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on Titanic, which was one of the most rewarding of my career. I can’t wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life.”





While she doesn't jump into blockbuster franchises often, Winslet did have a role in the first Divergent movie. She can be seen this weekend stuck in the snow with Idris Elba in The Mountain Between Us.





Winslet joins the returning Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang, along with Cliff Curtis and a cast of youngsters. The first Avatar sequel arrives December 18th 2020. Now to place that phone call to Leo...

It's about to be a titanic reunion ya'll, in a most unexpected place. Kate Winslet became a household name thanks to her role opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in James Cameron's, sweeping millions of off their feet in the epic love story. Now she's rejoining Cameron in his next epic venture, his four upcomingsequels.