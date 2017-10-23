'Justice League' Runtime Revealed; JK Simmons Talks Sequels

The good news is we're close enough to Justice League's release that the talk about Zack Snyder's exit and Joss Whedon's shift in tone is pretty much over, or at least it should be. And now we can turn our attention to the details of the movie, and what may lie beyond. Originally thought to be a 3-hour epic that would then shoot a sequel back-to-back, those plans have apparently changed, because the runtime is actually pretty reasonable...
Thank goodness. We don't need any superhero movies going over two hours, thank you very much. I think somewhere along the way runtime got mixed up with quality, and that needs to change.JUSTICE LEAGUE— Empire Cinemas (@EmpireCinemas) October 23, 2017
We can officially announce the running time is confirmed as 01:59:53!#LoseYourselfInFilm @EmpireCinemas @justiceleagueuk
Meanwhile, JK Simmons, who plays Commissioner Jim Gordon in the film, has revealed what we already assumed, which is that a sequel is already in the early stages, telling Total Film “…this is the first ‘Justice League’ movie — we hope — of a few. They’re working on scripts for ‘The Batman‘ and for the next ‘Justice League’ movie. It introduces my incarnation of Commissioner Gordon. I don’t have a lot to do. I feel like I just dipped my toe in the water of who Commissioner Gordon will be."
Maybe we'll see Darkseid in the next movie? It's hard to tell what's going on since the villain was supposed to be setup in this movie, but those plans apparently changed. No word on who will write the script or direct, but I wouldn't count on it being Whedon, who has Batgirl to concentrate on, while Snyder seems to be on his way out at Warner Bros.
Justice League opens Nov. 17th.