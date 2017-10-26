10/26/2017
'Justice League' Eyes $120M Debut, New Wonder Woman And Cyborg Promos Released
This has been Cyborg and Wonder Woman week with Warner Bros. rolling out new promos daily featuring the Justice League duo. It's a smart move on their part to introduce audiences this way to characters they may be less familiar with. And it seems to be working to crank up excitement for the superhero movie, because current tracking has it opening with $110M-$120M, based on early ticket sales.
If that holds up it will surpass Wonder Woman's $103M, but would fall short of Suicide Squad's $133M, Man of Steel's $116M, and Batman v Superman's $166M. Still, those numbers are nothing to complain about, since Wonder Woman is the highest-grossing DCU movie it's clear the only thing that matters is longevity.
The only difference is Justice League has some fierce competition from Thor: Ragnarok, which is estimated to debut with $125M. It has a couple of weeks distance, though, so maybe audiences will be ready to move on to their second helping of superhero action that month.
Justice League opens November 17th. Check out two new promos featuring Ray Fisher's Cyborg and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, looking like they may be the central heroes keeping the team together. [Deadline]