10/02/2017
'Justice League' Cast On Zack Snyder And Joss Whedon's Visions
We may never know just how extensive the changes to Justice League have been since Joss Whedon took over for Zack Snyder, who left to deal with a personal tragedy. It really depends on who you ask whether he made drastic alterations to the plot and characters, or just a few minor tweaks during reshoots. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has steadfastly maintained that Whedon didn't fundamentally change Snyder's vision, and in a recent interview with Empire she reiterated that...
“This is Zack Snyder’s movie. Joss only did a few weeks of reshoots. He was Zack’s guy and knew exactly what he wanted to get. He has a beautiful vision.”
Ben Affleck doesn't see it so much as anyone's singular vision, but a combination of the Whedon and Snyder's styles...
"I didn't sense that we were moving towards something that felt like The Avengers. Joss is more than just an Avengers director. He's a good storyteller, full stop. In mid-stream, Joss got on and part of what interested him was the puzzle aspect of it, fitting in pieces that weren't there yet. He put the rest of the pieces in and gave it his own imprimatur. Joss came in and walked a very fine line between Zack's sensibility, tone, and direction. We found a really fun and inspiring synthesis of their two forms of storytelling. I was so glad everyone showed up to work for Zack."
Meanwhile, Ezra Miller sang Snyder's praises for the way he handled his departure, in particular the way he informed the cast...
"It's a heroic act at its route. He called each and every one of us and took the time to explain something that defies, in many ways, explanation. He told us exactly how it was going to go down, which was true to course. He fascinates and amazes and staggers me. Zack Snyder, ultimate [frick]ing legend. Forever."
Justice League opens November 17th, and that is when we'll see if Snyder and Whedon's styles can mesh. [via CBM]