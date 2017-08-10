'Justice Leage' Trailer: DC's Heroes Go All In To Save The World

With all of the troubles that have hit, basically the same ones that plaguedand, Warner Bros.' marketing on the film has shifted somewhat, I think in the right direction. You can see it in the latest trailer that just debuted during New York Comic-Con. It's not trying to "deconstruct" the heroes of the DC Universe; instead it looks like a straight-ahead attempt to make a fun story where good triumphs over evil. Keeping it simple and enjoyable is probably the best way to go.The new trailer starts off in an interesting way with Amy Adams' Lois Lane still mourning over the death of Superman. The promos have tried their best to hide the obvious, that he will eventually return, but it seems they've given up all pretense. It's just a matter how Superman returns that we don't know quite yet. The rest of the footage, which is mostly new stuff, finds Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Aquaman, and The Flash battling the parademon army of Steppenwolf, who can see more of if you look closely enough. In one scene he appears to be battling Wonder Woman in one-on-one combat.I think this looks great, but we'll find out for sure whenopens on November 17th.