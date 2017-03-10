10/03/2017
Judy Greer Scares Up 'Halloween', Alexandra Daddario To Star In 'I Am Not A Bird'
Halloween has come early for Judy Greer. The funnylady is in talks to join Jamie Lee Curtis in the Halloween reboot directed by David Gordon Green. She would play Karen Strode, the daughter to Curtis' Laurie Strode, who is back after being killed in 2002's Halloween: Resurrection. But like we're seeing so often lately, continuity will simply be ignored. Halloween arrives on October 19th 2018. [EW]
Meanwhile, an actress who has seen her share of horrors is embarking on a new lead role. Texas Chainsaw 3D and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario will lead I Am Not A Bird, a dramatic thriller from director William Olsson. Based on Catherine Hanrahan's book, Lost Girls and Love Hotels, the story "centers on Margaret, a young Western woman in the midst of losing herself in the bacchanal of nighttime Tokyo. Haunted by memories of her twin brother’s descent into madness, Margaret courts danger with her fellow ex-pat misfits in dive bars and love hotels. When she falls for Kazu, a handsome Japanese gangster, she has a chance at redemption. But with the threat of a killer in the city, Margaret is in a race to find herself before she’s lost completely."