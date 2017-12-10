10/12/2017
Josh Boone's Next Stephen King Adaptation Is 'The Talisman'
When one Stephen King adaptation falls through, simply pick up another one because they're everywhere. New Mutants and The Fault In Our Stars director Josh Boone had been penning an adaptation of King's The Stand, but it was shelved and Boone was hired to instead write Revival. Neither of those King projects seems to be going anywhere right now, so Boone has been set for another. He'll now adapt King and Peter Straub's 1984 novel, The Talisman.
The award-nominated book centered on 12-year-old Jack Sawyer, who goes on a strange journey across America to locate a talisman that will save his dying mother. Here's the book synopsis:
“Why had twelve-year-old Jack Sawyer’s mother frantically moved the two of them from Rodeo Drive to a New York City apartment to the Alhambra, a fading ocean resort and shuttered amusement park in New Hampshire? Who or what is she running from? She is dying . . . and even young Jack knows she can’t outrun death. But only he can save her—for he has been chosen to search for a prize across an epic landscape of dangers and lies, a realm of innocents and monsters, where everything Jack loves is on the line.”
The book has been adapted in other formats, including an extensive graphic novel series. King and Straub reunited for a sequel titled Black House in 2001, and you can bet if the film is a hit they'll be looking to do that one, too. No word on a director, but given that Boone is using New Mutants to bone up on his horror techniques, he may want to take this on himself.