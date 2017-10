Josh Boone's Next Stephen King Adaptation Is 'The Talisman'

When one Stephen King adaptation falls through, simply pick up another one because they're everywhere.anddirector Josh Boone had been penning an adaptation of King's The Stand, but it was shelved and Boone was hired to instead write Revival . Neither of those King projects seems to be going anywhere right now, so Boone has been set for another. He'll now adapt King and Peter Straub's 1984 novel,The award-nominated book centered on 12-year-old Jack Sawyer, who goes on a strange journey across America to locate a talisman that will save his dying mother. Here's the book synopsis:The book has been adapted in other formats, including an extensive graphic novel series. King and Straub reunited for a sequel titledin 2001, and you can bet if the film is a hit they'll be looking to do that one, too. No word on a director, but given that Boone is usingto bone up on his horror techniques, he may want to take this on himself.