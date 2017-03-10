10/03/2017
John Cena No Longer Up For DC's 'Shazam' Film
If we were going by the shape of John Cena's head and the riggedness of his chin, he'd be the perfect guy to play Shazam. Or a block of cement. But after being rumored for the DC Comics movie last month, he's apparently no longer a contender according to PWInsider. Heroic Hollywood called b.s. on the rumor weeks ago, but I think this serves as solid confirmation Cena is no longer, or never was, a consideration. They also say that Joshua Sasse (Galavant) isn't up for it, either, despite being mentioned alongside Cena.
That means there's no confirmed casting on the superhero movie about Billy Batson, a 12-year-old kid who transforms into the hero Shazam, gifted with the abilities of six powerful ancient gods. Dwayne Johnson probably won't appear as Shazam's nemesis, Black Adam, but will be have his own solo movie.
Then again, with so much change at DC Films who knows where anything stands.