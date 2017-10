J.J. Abrams Teases New Direction For 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

Withonly weeks away, it's hard to believe we are already at the point of looking ahead to the trilogy's end. Wrapping things up withis the same director who started it, J.J. Abrams, and if there was one complaint about hisit was the familiar story beats from the original trilogy.Abrams and composer Michael Giacchino appeared on BBC Radio to talk about the film, and Abrams suggests it's a good time for the story to go in a new direction...Elsewhere is good. Abrams has talked about this before, and it was clear his mandate on 'The Force Awakens' was to make a movie that was both new and an homage. Now that he's done that, here's hoping Abrams can go in a truly unexpected direction.opens December 15th.was recently moved to December 20th 2019.