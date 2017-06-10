Jessica Williams Joins 'Fantastic Beasts 2'; Major Harry Potter Character Cast

If you haven't had a chance to check out Jessica Williams' show-stopping performance in The Incredible Jessica James, make a date with Netflix to fix that very soon. It's great to see the former Daily Show correspondent finding her niche as an actress, but the last place I expected her to turn up was in a sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and yet here she is joined by a number of new additions, including a very important one.
Williams will be taking a mystery role in the sequel, which brings back Eddie Redmayne as magizoologist Newt Scamander. She'll be joined by French-Chilean actor Brontis Jodorowsky, who will play a young version of Nicolas Flamel. Does that name sound familiar? He was mentioned in the first of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter novels as the alchemist who created the Philosopher's Stone, which was the basis of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. He was also a friend and partner to Albus Dumbledore, who will be played by Jude Law. Flamel lived to be 690 years old by consuming the Elixir of Life, created using the Stone.
Others joining the cast are Wolf Roth as Spielman, Victoria Yeates as Bunty, Derek Riddell as Torquil Travers, Poppy Corby-Tuech as Roseri, Cornell S. John as Arnold Guzman, and Fiona Glascott in an unknown role. Dan Fogler, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, and Carmen Ejojgo return from the first movie.
Directed by David Yates, Fantastic Beasts 2 opens November 16th 2018. [Pottermore]
HELLO THERE. I AM SCREAMING BECAUSE I AM GOING TO BE IN FANTASTIC BEASTS. 😩😃😃 https://t.co/k4UAT9y5gc— Jessica R. Williams (@msjwilly) October 6, 2017