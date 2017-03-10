10/03/2017
Jenny Slate Joins Sony's 'Venom' Movie
Say what you want about Sony's Spidey-free Spider-Man cinematic universe, they are doing an expert job casting the Venom movie. On the list of things that will always make a movie 100% better (at least to me) is adding Jenny Slate to the cast, and that's exactly what Sony has done.
Slate will play a scientist in the Venom movie, joining star Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, and Riz Ahmed. Presumably Hardy will be original Venom aka Eddie Brock, but at this point Sony hasn't confirmed that. He could always be one of the other ones, like the Mac Gargan version. Since Tony Revolori is playing Flash Thompson over in the MCU, Hardy is unlikely to be that one.
While we don't know much about Slate's character, it's worth noting that scientists tend to become villains in the Spidey-verse. They're always experimenting on themselves, having it go wrong, and turning to costumed villainy.
Ruben Fleischer will direct Venom when it opens October 5th 2018. [Variety]