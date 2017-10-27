10/27/2017
Jamie Dornan Fights 'A Private War', Nicolas Cage Has 'A Score To Settle'
Jamie Dornan is making the jump from Fifty Shades to something a little more sobering. He'll join Rosamund Pike in A Private War, based on the life of war photographer Marie Colvin. The Matthew Heineman-directed drama follows Colvin's career, in which she covered conflicts around the world for The Sunday Times from 1985 to 2012 when she was killed by a rocket attack in Syria. Next up for Dornan is putting the role of Christian Grey behind him with Fifty Shades Freed. [Variety]
Nicolas Cage will have A Score to Settle in the new action-thriller directed by Beautiful Boy's Shawn Ku. Cage plays Frank, a convicted mob enforcer battling a terminal illness who is released from prison many years after taking the fall for a crime he didn’t commit. Now free, he sets out on a path for revenge against the people who wronged him. As usual, Cage has a ton of projects coming up, including the horror-comedy Mom & Dad, action flick #211, and indie thriller Between Worlds. [Deadline]