James Mangold Says X-23 'Logan' Spinoff In The Works

The story of Wolverine may have drawn to a close with the tragic, powerful conclusion to, but it also served as an introduction to Laura, or X-23, played by Dafne Keen. Keen's first entry into the X-Men universe was a memorable one, as she routinely stole the film from Hugh Jackman who was giving his final performance as the clawed, feral mutant. Laura has proven so popular that fans have been begging to see more, and now director James Mangold tells THR that plans are underway.Mangold revealed that they are "working on a script" that will follow Laura in some capacity. Whether this will be a story that brings back Keen, or ages the character up like in the comics is unclear. We don't even know if it will be set in the regular X-Men timeline or in the alternate onewas in. Producer Hutch Parker promises that Laura's story won't be a mirror image to Logan's, however...The timing is definitely right for another female-led superhero movie, and Mangold talks about the influence the success ofhad in moving this project forward...Fox finds themselves in a unique position with an X-23 movie. As they move the X-Men into different genres we could be seeing the first major teen superhero movie with a female protagonist, assuming they go in that direction.