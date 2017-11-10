10/11/2017
Interview: Peter Landesman Talks 'Mark Felt', Parallels To Today, Felt's Heroism, And More
We've seen the Watergate scandal depicted in newspapers and on the big screen many times before, but never quite like in Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House. The reason is right there in the title: Mark Felt, the #2 man at the FBI who in 2005 revealed himself to be Deep Throat, the infamous leaker who made journalistic heroes out of Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward.
Peter Landesman's film isn't about the journalists who exposed the scandal, it's about Felt, played by Liam Neeson, and his reasons for turning his back on the agency he had been dedicated to. Turns out the reasons are as complex as the man himself, and not only affected his professional career but his personal life at home.
I had a chance to talk with Landesman about Mark Felt, the timeliness of it as we endure a Presidential scandal of Watergate proportions, his love of stories about whistleblowers, and the casting of Neeson as Felt. You can check out that interview below and my review of the film here!