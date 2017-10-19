'I, Tonya' Trailer: Margot Robbie Goes For The Gold As Tonya Harding

I've admitted it here before, but I'm a little bit obsessed with Tonya Harding. Not in a creepy "I'm coming to watch you practice" kind of way, but in a "Damn, homegirl got screwed by the system" sort of way. That has made Margot Robbie's performance as Harding inone to be anticipated, and now that I've seen it I can say it was worth the wait. And now you can see her embody the Olympic skater and trailer park champion in the film's first trailer.Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film follows Harding as she tries to overcome a poverty-stricken upbringing to become an Olympic figure skating champion. Unfortunately, she was deemed too much like white trash for a sport that only admired grace and beauty, and her on again/off again husband Jeff Gilooly didn't help her reputation. The film co-stars Allison Janney, Sebastian Stan, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, and Caitlin Carver as Nancy Kerrigan, victim of the knee shot heard around the world. Here's the synopsis:opens December 8th. You can check out my review this weekend after it screens at the Middleburg Film Festival.