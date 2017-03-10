Hot People And Human Sacrifices In Trailer For Horror-Comedy, 'The Babysitter'

It's October and that means we're about to be drowning in horror movies and horror-themed TV shows. Netflix, which already has an overabundance of content, will put up more than its share of scares in the next few weeks. But in the case of, they're looking to send chills up your spine and laughter in your gut.The film looks like an homage to '80s high school comedies mixed with slasher horrors of the era, which is a pretty nice place to start. Judah Lewis plays a kid who is hot for his babysitter (Samara Weaving), only to discover that she and her hot friends are murderers in a satanic cult. The rest of her clique includes Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, and Andrew Bachelor.Brian Duffield () wrote the script which was good enough to be on the 2014 Black List, so let's hope having McG () as the director doesn't ruin things.hits Netflix on October, Friday the 13th!