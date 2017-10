Here's The Official Title For Paul Thomas Anderson's New Film With Daniel Day-Lewis

I've been keeping quiet over my excitement for a new Paul Thomas Anderson movie for a couple of reasons. One: I was a little disappointed by Inherent Vice, the first time it can ever be said that I was disappointed by an Anderson film. Two: we've heard so little about the film, which reunites him with's Daniel Day-Lewis, that it was hardly worth getting worked up over. Well, now at least we have an official title.No point messing around here. The working title had been, and it turns out that is the title they are going with, confirmed by the launch of the new official site . What we know is that it's a fashion world drama set in 1950s London, but a tiny bit more is spelled out in the synopsis:Of the few potential awards contenders left, Phantom Thread is the only one we've seen absolutely nothing of. Hopefully that is about to change.