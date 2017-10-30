10/30/2017
Hayao Miyazaki Reveals Title For His Final Film
If The Wind Rises had truly been the end of Hayao Miyazaki's famed career, it would have been the perfect swansong. It's a miraculous, glorious movie that ruminates on a life of creation and innovation, much like Miyazaki himself. But alas, the animator came out of retirement to work on the Studio Ghibli short, Kemushi no Boro, for the Ghibli Museum, with the expectation that he would have one more feature film in him. And now we know it will be titled Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka (How Do You Live?).
What will the film be about? It's not entirely clear, but the title does come from the book by author Genzaburō Yoshino, which centers on “a man named Koperu and his uncle, and through Koperu’s spiritual growth, it discusses how to live as human beings.”
Now, that doesn't mean the movie will follow that storyline at all. It also looks like we'll be waiting a while to see it, as Miyazaki is very early in the storyboard process which could make hitting the 2019 release date tough. So just chill out and hope everything goes according to plan. Go rewatch The Wind Rises in the meantime. [ANN]