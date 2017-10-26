10/26/2017
'Goodnight Mommy' Directors Land Riley Keough For Horror, 'The Lodge'
Riley Keough continues her hot streak of working with some of the top directors. After appearing in films from George Miller, Steven Soderbergh, Lars von Trier, Andrea Arnold, David Robert Mitchell, and Jeremy Saulnier in the last couple of years, Keough has now joined co-directors Severin Fiala and Veronica Franz for their followup to the Austrian horror, Goodnight Mommy.
Keough will star in The Lodge, a horror that will be the directors' English-language debut. The film will keep the directors in the horror genre they found so much success with, following “the story of a young woman and her new stepchildren who are menaced by a terrifying supernatural force while spending Christmas in their remote cabin.”
Sounds very similar to Goodnight Mommy, or like it may explore some of the same themes. Hopefully we won't have to wait too long for this one. Maybe by Halloween next year? [ScreenDaily]