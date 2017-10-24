'Godzilla: Planet Of The Monsters' Trailer Reveals Netflix's Gorgeous Anime Film

Now is a pretty good time to be a Godzilla fan. Not only is there a sequel to Gareth Edwards' film on the way, that will see the King of Monsters trading blows with King Kong and, possibly, the jaegers of Pacific Rim, but Netflix has a new movie on the way. Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters is a 3D anime film from Toho Pictures and it looks incredible.
What's fascinating about this, besides how beautiful it looks, is the futuristic storyline which has Godzilla ruling Earth for 20,000 years. Where are the humans? They got the Hell out of dodge, only to return to try and retake the planet. Good luck with that. Doesn't look like it's going very well based on this trailer. You gotta root for the God to win this battle, right?