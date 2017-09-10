Frank Grillo Steps On The Gas In New Trailer For 'Wheelman'

Frank Grillo may not be a huge name but he's been a part of multiple successful franchises, and that can't be a coincidence. He was Crossbones in thelicks, he ledthrough two top-grossing sequels, and this year'sis the fifth highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide with nearly $900M. So Grillo has his fans, and they're likely to follow him to Netflix for, which looks right up his alley.The gritty little thriller is directed by Jeremy Rush (Is that a perfect name for an action movie director or what?) with Grillo joined by Garrett Dillahunt, Caitlin Carmichael, and Wendy Moniz. Grillo plays a wheelman who puts the pedal to the metal when a bank robbery goes wrong. Here's the synopsis:hits Netflix on October 20th!