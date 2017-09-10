10/09/2017
Frank Grillo Steps On The Gas In New Trailer For 'Wheelman'
Frank Grillo may not be a huge name but he's been a part of multiple successful franchises, and that can't be a coincidence. He was Crossbones in the Captain America flicks, he led The Purge through two top-grossing sequels, and this year's Wolf Warrior 2 is the fifth highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide with nearly $900M. So Grillo has his fans, and they're likely to follow him to Netflix for Wheelman, which looks right up his alley.
The gritty little thriller is directed by Jeremy Rush (Is that a perfect name for an action movie director or what?) with Grillo joined by Garrett Dillahunt, Caitlin Carmichael, and Wendy Moniz. Grillo plays a wheelman who puts the pedal to the metal when a bank robbery goes wrong. Here's the synopsis:
Frank Grillo (Kingdom, Captain America: Civil War) stars as the wheelman, a getaway driver thrust into a high stakes race-to-survive after a bank robbery goes terribly wrong. With a car full of money and his family on the line, the clock is ticking to figure out who double-crossed him and the only person he can trust… his thirteen-year-old daughter. All reasons to think fast and drive faster.
Wheelman hits Netflix on October 20th!