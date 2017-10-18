First Trailer For Louis C.K.'s Controversial 'I Love You, Daddy'

Oh my. Good luck selling this one right now. Louis C.K.'sstirred up a ton of controversy at TIFF earlier this year, and it's bound to do the same with the first trailer dropping today. The film arrived at the festival under complete secrecy, nobody even know the most basic plot synopsis. And what they got was a film that jumps feet first into Hollywood's sexual abuse culture, drawing parallels to Woody Allen, Roman Polanski, and Harvey Weinstein.You can see Allen's influence in the trailer, from the old-timey black & white style, to the ensemble cast to the dialogue. C.K. plays a successful TV writer who tries to prevent his teenage daughter (Chloe Grace Moretz) from hooking up with a lecherous 68-year-old film director (John Malkovich). Helen Hunt, Rose Byrne, Charlie Day, Edie Falco, and Pamela Adlon fill out a wonderful cast, who better be prepared for an awkward press tour in which the name "Weinstein" will come up many times.opens November 17th.