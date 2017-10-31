First Look At Steven Spielberg's 'The Post' With Tom Hanks & Meryl Streep

It comes to us from Fotogramas, and it features stars Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, and more. The film centers on the release of the Pentagon Papers, which helped sway public opinion about the Vietnam War. The rest of the cast includes Michael Stuhlbarg, Zach Woods, Alison Brie, Sarah Paulson, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Jesse Plemons, and Bob Odenkirk. Yep, I'd call that an Oscar-worthy group.
The Post opens December 22nd. Expect a trailer to arrive soon.