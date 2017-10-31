First Look At Steven Spielberg's 'The Post' With Tom Hanks & Meryl Streep









It comes to us from Fotogramas , and it features stars Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, and more. The film centers on the release of the Pentagon Papers, which helped sway public opinion about the Vietnam War. The rest of the cast includes Michael Stuhlbarg, Zach Woods, Alison Brie, Sarah Paulson, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Jesse Plemons, and Bob Odenkirk. Yep, I'd call that an Oscar-worthy group.





The Post opens December 22nd. Expect a trailer to arrive soon.

The importance of journalism and a free press in a functioning democratic society can't be understated, and Hollywood paid tribute to it a couple of years ago whenwon Best Picture. Well, it may be about to happen again. We've been waiting to see something, anything, from Steven Spielberg's, seeing as it how looks like the last legitimate Oscar contender. And now today we have the first image.