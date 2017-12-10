First Look At Long-Awaited Horror Sequel, 'Strangers: Prey At Night'

Production has moved at warp speed on the long-awaited sequel to 2008's. It was early this year that director Johannes Roberts, who had a hit over the summer with, signed on, and already the film is wrapped, has a new title, a debut image, and even a release date.Officially titled, the invasion thriller stars Bailee Madison, seen in the above image, Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, and Lewis Pullman. The masked stalkers terrorizing a new family are played by Emma Bellomy as Dollface, Lea Enslin as Pin-Up Girl, and Damian Maffei as the Man in the Mask. Here's the synopsis:opens March 9th 2018.