10/12/2017
First Look At Long-Awaited Horror Sequel, 'Strangers: Prey At Night'
Production has moved at warp speed on the long-awaited sequel to 2008's The Strangers. It was early this year that director Johannes Roberts, who had a hit over the summer with 47 Meters Down, signed on, and already the film is wrapped, has a new title, a debut image, and even a release date.
Officially titled Strangers: Prey at Night, the invasion thriller stars Bailee Madison, seen in the above image, Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, and Lewis Pullman. The masked stalkers terrorizing a new family are played by Emma Bellomy as Dollface, Lea Enslin as Pin-Up Girl, and Damian Maffei as the Man in the Mask. Here's the synopsis:
“A family’s road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family’s every limit as they struggle to survive.”
Strangers: Prey at Night opens March 9th 2018.