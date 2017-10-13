Final 'Stranger Things' Season 2 Trailer Arrives For Friday The 13th

It's Friday the 13th, and what better day for Netflix to drop the final trailer for! It does seem like they're showing a lot of the series' second season, but this is a totally appropriate day for them to reveal a bit more of the spooks and scares that will be plaguing our kid heroes.Season 2 takes place a year later, and finds Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) reunited with their lost friend Will Byers (Noah Schnapp). Getting back to normal isn't possible for any of them, as Will is haunted by a shadow creature that is probably connected to the Upside Down from which he escaped. And somehow their mysterious, psychokinetic friend Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) fits into the picture.Also with Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Paul Reiser, and Sean Astin,hits Netflix on October 27th.