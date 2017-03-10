10/03/2017
Final 'Blade Runner 2049' Trailer Gives Away More Than It Should
I'm going to do something I don't often do, and that's post something I don't even want you to watch. My review of Blade Runner 2049 is about as spoiler-free as it gets, because there are so many mysteries to solve, so many cool secrets to be revealed, that to ruin any of them would be criminal. And this trailer definitely gives away a couple of things. However, if you don't care about that, you can check out the trailer, which does include a lot of new footage, below. But first, the synopsis:
Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.
Directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Robin Wright, Sylvia Hoeks, Ana de Armas, Dave Bautista, Mackenzie Davis, and Jared Leto, Blade Runner 2049 opens in just three days!