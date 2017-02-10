Felicity Jones Is Ruth Bader Ginsburg In First Look At 'On The Basis Of Sex'

I still think they should've titled this "Sexy Time w/ The Notorious RBG", butis probably a more dignified title for the Ruth Bader Ginsburg movie. A few months ago we learned Felicity Jones had replaced Natalie Portman as the Supreme Court justice (perhaps they should do a crossover with??), and now we have the first look at her in the title role.Filming has started on the film and along with this debut image we have learned the full cast includes Armie Hammer as Martin, Ginsburg's husband and legal partner; Justin Theroux, Jack Reynor, Kathy Bates, Sam Waterston, Cailee Spaeny, and Stephen Root are also on board. The film is directed by Mimi Leder and follows a young Ginsburg as she takes a gender discrimination case to the Supreme Court, scoring a huge early victory in the fight for gender equality.The film opens next year, timed to celebrate Ginsburg's 25th year on the Supreme Court.