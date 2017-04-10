10/04/2017
'Fast & Furious 9' Slows Down, Heads To Spring 2020
With Fate of the Furious adding an incredible $1.2B to the Fast & Furious franchise's $5B global haul, it's clear there's plenty left in the tank. Universal isn't ready to let up on the gas at all, with two more movies already announced. But there's been some slow down on the ninth, and the film has seen its release date pushed back an entire year to April 10th 2020.
No reason was given for the move, but it may have to do with it not having a director yet. Presumably it has nothing to do with the beef between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson over the latter getting an Agent Hobbs spinoff alongside Jason Statham. Universal could decide to focus on that film and have it ready by 2019, instead.
A tenth (!!!) installment was previously dated for April 2nd 2021, but it's unclear if that will change. Probably so. [THR]