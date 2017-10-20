Elizabeth Banks Developing DC Comics Series 'Project 13' For The CW

At what point does The CW rebrand itself as the DC Comics Network? You can addto their ever-expanding list of DC adaptations which includes. The series will be based on the characters Traci Thirteen and her father, Doctor Thirteen.On board to exec-produce is Elizabeth Banks, which could prove interesting if the series lands a regular spot.follows Traci “a twenty-something forensic scientist and believer in the paranormal who discovers her own hidden extra-sensory abilities when she joins her estranged, skeptic father to investigate mysterious cases of the paranormal and unexplained phenomena.” Traci first appeared in Superman #189, created by writer Joe Kelly and artist Dwayne Turner. Her father has a much longer history, stretching back to 1951 and an issue of Star Spangled Comics.The question now is whether this will be part of the Arrowverse or separate asis for now. [