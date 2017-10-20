10/20/2017
Elizabeth Banks Developing DC Comics Series 'Project 13' For The CW
At what point does The CW rebrand itself as the DC Comics Network? You can add Project 13 to their ever-expanding list of DC adaptations which includes Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, Legend of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning. The series will be based on the characters Traci Thirteen and her father, Doctor Thirteen.
On board to exec-produce is Elizabeth Banks, which could prove interesting if the series lands a regular spot. Project 13 follows Traci “a twenty-something forensic scientist and believer in the paranormal who discovers her own hidden extra-sensory abilities when she joins her estranged, skeptic father to investigate mysterious cases of the paranormal and unexplained phenomena.” Traci first appeared in Superman #189, created by writer Joe Kelly and artist Dwayne Turner. Her father has a much longer history, stretching back to 1951 and an issue of Star Spangled Comics.
The question now is whether this will be part of the Arrowverse or separate as Black Lightning is for now. [Variety]