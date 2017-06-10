10/06/2017
Dwayne Johnson's 'Fast & Furious' Spinoff Confirmed For 2019
Oh yeah, so this is what Tyrese Gibson is so pissed about. Universal has now confirmed Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson's Fast & Furious spinoff for July 26th 2019. This comes just a couple days after Fast 9 was pushed from its 2019 date a full year to April 10th, 2020, sparking a heated Instagram post by Tyrese.
In his post, Tyrese blamed Johnson for making the franchise all about himself...
"#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU – And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah….. it’s about #TeamDewayne#3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I’m just a passionate film critic”
Damn man, why you gotta mention Baywatch?
Anyway, this seems like a way for Universal to keep Johnson away from his angry co-stars like Tyrese and Vin Diesel, even though a spinoff with Statham's Deckard Shaw character makes little sense. You remember he killed Han, right? Then again, Fate of the Furious' plot was all about softening Shaw into a character we could root for, even though we definitely shouldn't.
We'll probably hear about a director soon, but I wouldn't be surprised to see F. Gary Gray slide over to this, leaving Fast 9 for another to take over.